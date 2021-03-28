Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Sells $1,333,334.84 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,333,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,990.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.53. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $70.33.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth about $2,590,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,989,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,099,000.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.