Bora Chung Sells 7,500 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $1,270,725.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $2,907,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $146.00 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -280.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.67.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. DCM International IV Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,795,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,018,000 after acquiring an additional 984,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,234,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,405.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after acquiring an additional 595,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

