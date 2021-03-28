Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.35

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.35 and last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 58825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.00.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $4,765,000.00. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $566,731.12. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.