Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.13

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 30340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

AVVIY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

