Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.00

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 14687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telstra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

