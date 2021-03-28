Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) were up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.07 and last traded at $46.90. Approximately 147,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 196,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17.

Naspers Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

