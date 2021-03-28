The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $319.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.75.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $303.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.57 and its 200 day moving average is $274.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $327.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $174.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $25,379,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Rollins Financial bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $2,075,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $1,038,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $1,317,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

