Zacks Investment Research Lowers Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. produces, researches and develops antibacterial therapies and drugs through its subsidiaries. The company’s product pipeline consists of etx2514sul, zoliflodacin, etx0282cpdp and nbp program which are in clinical stage. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.26. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETTX. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,915,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 265,548 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 478.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 120,887 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 27.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

