International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Raised to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $55.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

