DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 708,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,564 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $32,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $1,130,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 2,000.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 72,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 69,016 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $3,014,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in DraftKings by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 29,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

DKNG opened at $63.60 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.