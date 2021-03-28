Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,595 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.68% of Bloom Energy worth $32,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

BE opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BE. Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $447,541.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,761,029.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 423,802 shares of company stock worth $12,296,455. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.