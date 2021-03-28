Northern Trust Corp Sells 413 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 348,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vicor were worth $32,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 9.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Vicor by 10.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the third quarter worth $280,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vicor by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,538,000 after buying an additional 238,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Vicor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $191,014.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,869.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,214,913. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,271 shares of company stock worth $7,286,456. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Vicor stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $104.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 477.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.24.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

