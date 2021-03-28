Northern Trust Corp Acquires 9,490 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.38% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $31,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

In related news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $54,193.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,272.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $185,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACAD opened at $25.86 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

