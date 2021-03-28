Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,286 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.47% of Jack in the Box worth $31,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 44.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on JACK. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $117.51. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.59.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

