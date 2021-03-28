Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,626,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,337 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $31,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 516,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 23,058 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 43,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RPAI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

RPAI stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

