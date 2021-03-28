Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,698 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 370,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,899,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Gabelli lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

