Citigroup Inc. Has $361,000 Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 701.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AdaptHealth by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,557 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $25,609,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,310,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 279,658 shares in the last quarter. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,309,473.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 7,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

AHCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.05.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $35.25 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -587.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

