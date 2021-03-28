Citigroup Inc. Acquires 10,746 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 220.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth about $2,273,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 82,850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 45.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 204,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 63,365 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $34.77 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.