Citigroup Inc. Sells 516 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 369.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $71.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. POSCO has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $71.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.85.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

