Citigroup Inc. Has $378,000 Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 208.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $67.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.17.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.67%.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,532.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,636.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,866 shares of company stock worth $179,508. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

