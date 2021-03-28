BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 171.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,963 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BANF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 78.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 34.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 164,677 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,479,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 231.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 36,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.35. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $114.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

In other news, Director Joe Goyne purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Starks sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $258,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,266 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,486 in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.