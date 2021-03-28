Lundin Energy AB (publ)’s (LNDNF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LNDNF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock opened at $34.28 on Thursday. Lundin Energy AB has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.