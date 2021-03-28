TD Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF)

TD Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Securities currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRRPF. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiera Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Shares of FRRPF stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

