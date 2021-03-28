TD Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF)

TD Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Securities currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRRPF. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiera Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Shares of FRRPF stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

