J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDWPY opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.10. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of $34.94 and a fifty-two week high of $96.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

