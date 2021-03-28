Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a $6.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2.50.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.25 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Shares of UUUU opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $99,247.50. Also, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $68,873.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,455 shares in the company, valued at $130,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,767 shares of company stock worth $184,591 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 13.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 228,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,190,000. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

