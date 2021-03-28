Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiaSorin from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DiaSorin from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of DiaSorin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DiaSorin currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $210.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSRLF opened at $166.53 on Wednesday. DiaSorin has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $232.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 0.59.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

