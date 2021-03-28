Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPPI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $145,129.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,641.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 20,365 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $73,721.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 416,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,703.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,795 shares of company stock valued at $690,251. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $459.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.51. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

