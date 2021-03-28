Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,842 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of OneSpan worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.91, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 million. OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. OneSpan’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSPN. Sidoti lowered shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $9,198,161.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,297,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,150,717.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

