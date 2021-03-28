Insider Selling: Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Sells 38,422 Shares of Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 230.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $66.29.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

