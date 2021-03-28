Roth Capital Increases Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $65.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.84.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $64.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average is $53.16. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $263.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $9,578,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $1,192,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

