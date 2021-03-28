Critical Review: Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Albertsons Companies and George Weston’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $62.46 billion 0.15 $466.40 million N/A N/A George Weston $37.97 billion 0.35 $182.37 million N/A N/A

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than George Weston.

Dividends

Albertsons Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. George Weston pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%.

Profitability

This table compares Albertsons Companies and George Weston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 1.53% 99.45% 6.10% George Weston 1.71% 7.95% 2.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Albertsons Companies and George Weston, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 2 3 13 0 2.61 George Weston 0 1 4 0 2.80

Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.18%. George Weston has a consensus price target of $122.80, indicating a potential upside of 41.82%. Given George Weston’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe George Weston is more favorable than Albertsons Companies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of George Weston shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats George Weston on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart. This segment also provides credit card services, insurance brokerage services, guaranteed investment certificates, and wireless mobile products and services; and operates merchandisers, warehouse clubs, e-commerce retailers and businesses, mail order prescription drug distributors, limited assortment stores, discount stores, convenience stores, and specialty stores. The Choice Properties segment owns, develops, and manages commercial, retail, industrial, office, and residential properties consisting of 731 properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as bread, rolls, cupcakes, donuts, cookies, cakes, pies, cones and wafers, artisan baked goods, and other products through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets, as well as other food retailing customers. This segment also supplies control brand products to retailers and distributors; ice cream cones and sandwich wafers to manufacturers in the frozen novelty category; and Girl Scout cookies. It provides products under the Wonder, Gadoua, Weston, Rubschlager, ACE Bakery, Casa Mendosa, Country Harvest, All but Gluten, and D'Italiano brands. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. George Weston Limited is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments, Limited.

