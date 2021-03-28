Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,963 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Immunovant were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 911.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,513,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,252,000 after buying an additional 1,363,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Immunovant by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Immunovant by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,520,000 after acquiring an additional 819,890 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 27.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,266,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 30.3% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,042,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 242,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMVT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

