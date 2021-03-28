Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 688.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Clearwater Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.