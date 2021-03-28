Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Evolent Health worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

EVH opened at $20.61 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. Equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

EVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

