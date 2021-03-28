HC Wainwright Lowers Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Price Target to $9.50

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 209.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Mizuho downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.81. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.24. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,285,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

