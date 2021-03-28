Rhumbline Advisers Buys 8,754 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 214,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 432,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 98,748 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 54.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

In related news, Director Robert C. Hain purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,564.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $218,485.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John P. Hollihan III sold 9,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $104,889.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,333.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARR opened at $12.28 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $801.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

