United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UPS. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.13.

NYSE:UPS opened at $167.98 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $88.35 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.22 and a 200-day moving average of $164.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

