Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,452 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Sonos worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 33.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $108,980.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,748.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $15,352,558.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 600,639 shares of company stock valued at $19,923,896 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -151.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

