Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Now Covered by Vertical Research

Investment analysts at Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KSU. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

NYSE:KSU opened at $253.62 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $115.90 and a 1 year high of $260.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.80 and a 200-day moving average of $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

