Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $145.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.67% from the company’s current price.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.85.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.35 and a 200-day moving average of $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 359,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,252,000 after acquiring an additional 122,620 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 379,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

