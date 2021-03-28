Rhumbline Advisers Sells 14,280 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,280 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,000 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $9,511,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 617.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 770,078 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 7,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,214,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 828.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 376,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 344,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $3,311,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

