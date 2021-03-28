Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 505.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dorman Products worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 7,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $105.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.52. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

