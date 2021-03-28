C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Down 6.7%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares were down 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.61 and last traded at $37.12. Approximately 7,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 224,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCCC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

