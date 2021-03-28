Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Reaches New 1-Year High at $127.60

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $127.60 and last traded at $126.96, with a volume of 10827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.15.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day moving average is $106.23.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,451,000 after buying an additional 716,744 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,138,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after purchasing an additional 295,559 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 432,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,161,000 after purchasing an additional 259,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after purchasing an additional 192,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

