Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.14 Million Position in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.69% of TESSCO Technologies worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ TESS opened at $7.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.18.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $99.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

