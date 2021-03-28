Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.49

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$14.49 and last traded at C$14.44, with a volume of 182777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.24.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.65.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$963.89 million and a P/E ratio of -39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is -256.44%.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$42,612.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,434,582.46. Also, Director Jack C. Macdonald bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,180.

About Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

