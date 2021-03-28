Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ShotSpotter were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTI opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.27. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $421.98 million, a P/E ratio of 160.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,117 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $40,826.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $98,187.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,951. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSTI shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ShotSpotter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

