Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Trading 5.8% Higher

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) traded up 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $109.38 and last traded at $107.96. 6,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 303,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

