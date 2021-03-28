Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Update

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the February 28th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Koç Holding AS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHOLY opened at $11.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. Koç Holding AS has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Koç Holding AS Company Profile

KoÃ§ Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

