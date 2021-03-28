Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the February 28th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of JAPSY opened at $11.31 on Friday. Japan Airlines has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, and credit card businesses, as well as sale of package tours.

